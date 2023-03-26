– Coast 2 Coast Wrestling (CCW) announced the details on CCW Genesis scheduled for this Thursday, March 30. The event will be held in Anaheim, California, featuring former WWE Superstars Carlito, Gangrel, and more. Here’s the full press release:

CCW is coming to The Golden State for the first time ever! On Thursday, March 30th, the premier Professional Wrestling company in the Southeastern United States invades Anaheim, CA when we present GENESIS!

Featuring: Former WWE Superstar and Wrestling LEGEND Gangrel, former WWE Superstar Carlito Colon, Ariel Levy, NWA star Christi Jaynes, the monstrous Jack Talos, Roma, Cha Cha Charlie, and MANY MORE!

CCW is #TheLastTerritory, and we’re taking over COAST TO COAST! You won’t want to miss it!

*More Details Coming Soon*

Thursday, March 30, 2023

CCW Presents: Genesis

Live at TeleAmerica Television Studios

7PM Start Time (Doors Open at 6PM)

Address: 1275 N Grove St. Anaheim, CA 92806

VIP Tickets Available

Tickets are ON SALE NOW! We’ll see you there!