Cedric Alexander Set For UPW Ready Or Not In May
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
Cedric Alexander is set to compete at United Pro Wrestling’s event in May. UPW announced on Tuesday that the WWE alumnus will compete at UPW Ready or Not on May 10th in New Bern, North Carolina.
Alexander was released from WWE in early February.
