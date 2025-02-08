Cedric Alexander Announces WWE Exit

Cedric Alexander has announced that he has exited WWE. Alexander posted to his Twitter account on Friday evening noting that he’s leaving the company after eight and a half years, writing:

“Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90”

Alexander was most recently on NXT. He signed with WWE back in 2016 and during his time with the company he held the Cruiserweight Championship once as well as the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship once, with Shelton Benjamin. Alexander was a part of the Hurt Business, who are now in AEW as the Hurt Syndicate.