Chad Gable Buys Mystery Box To Gain Power In WWE Raw Vignette
Chad Gable’s quest to master lucha took a step forward in a vignette that aired on this week’s Raw. Gable appeared on Monday night’s show in a video that saw him in Mexico seeking the indivdual he had been sent to find in order to master the dark arts of lucha libre.
Gable eventually found the man and paid money for a mystery box, after which the figure said he now holds power beyond his understanding.
NEW CHAD GABLE VIGNETTE 🔥🔥🔥
"You can not fight what you don't understand… You must become… Lucha!"
WHAT'S IN THE BOX CHAD?! 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/itG2df2CEe
— The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 4, 2025
