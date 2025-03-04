wrestling / News

Chad Gable Buys Mystery Box To Gain Power In WWE Raw Vignette

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable WWE Raw 3-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

Chad Gable’s quest to master lucha took a step forward in a vignette that aired on this week’s Raw. Gable appeared on Monday night’s show in a video that saw him in Mexico seeking the indivdual he had been sent to find in order to master the dark arts of lucha libre.

Gable eventually found the man and paid money for a mystery box, after which the figure said he now holds power beyond his understanding.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chad Gable, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading