wrestling / News
Chad Gable On Being a ‘Wrestling Geek’ In the 1990s, Choosing WWE Over Amateur Wrestling
Chad Gable has always been a “wrestling geek,” as he put it in a recent interview. The Alpha Academy founder recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview talking about his lifelong fandom of pro wretsling and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:
On not being big before he got into the business: “I was a fan of pro wrestling since I was six years old. I was one of the tape traders in the ’90s and still have had my old collection. I was on all the message boards in the ’90s when they were first becoming cool. [I was a] real wrestling geek from the beginning, so that’s all I ever wanted to do.”
On achieving his dream of being in WWE: “Amateur wrestling was like my life for 20 years, so it was what I also loved. But you know when there’s a choice of ‘are you gonna make it in WWE or should you keep doing this wrestling thing,’ the choice was pretty clear back then. It was my segue.”
More Trending Stories
- Details On Who Has Been Writing Bloodline Segments in WWE
- Britt Baker Says AEW All Out Press Scrum and Brawl Was ‘Heartbreaking’
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan’s 2003 WWE Return, Why Raven Struggled In the Company
- Chris Jericho On Being The First Undisputed WWE Champion, AEW Hitting San Francisco For the First Time