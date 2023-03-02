Chad Gable On Being a ‘Wrestling Geek’ In the 1990s, Choosing WWE Over Amateur Wrestling

Chad Gable has always been a “wrestling geek,” as he put it in a recent interview. The Alpha Academy founder recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview talking about his lifelong fandom of pro wretsling and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On not being big before he got into the business: “I was a fan of pro wrestling since I was six years old. I was one of the tape traders in the ’90s and still have had my old collection. I was on all the message boards in the ’90s when they were first becoming cool. [I was a] real wrestling geek from the beginning, so that’s all I ever wanted to do.”

On achieving his dream of being in WWE: “Amateur wrestling was like my life for 20 years, so it was what I also loved. But you know when there’s a choice of ‘are you gonna make it in WWE or should you keep doing this wrestling thing,’ the choice was pretty clear back then. It was my segue.”