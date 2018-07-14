Chad Lail Renamed Jaxson Ryker, Chris Dijak Now Going by Dominik Dijakovic in WWE.com Photo Gallery

– WWE.com has released a new photo gallery of the complete WWE Performance Center roster, including NXT Superstars and Performance Center recruits. In the gallery, former Impact Wrestling star Gunner (aka Chad Lail) is named as Jaxson Ryker. Meanwhile, Chris Dijak appears in the gallery as Dominik Dijakovic.

However, both talents are still listed as Chad Lail and Chris Dijak on the actual WWE Performance Center website. So, it’s not clear if these name changes are works in progress or permanent.