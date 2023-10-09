Charges Dropped Against WWE NIL Signee AJ Ferrari

WWE NIL athlete AJ Ferrari has had the charges of sexual battery against him dropped. As reported back in August of 2022, Ferrari was charged with a felony count of sexual battery in relation to an incident that allegedly happened at the home of a woman in Stillwater. The woman accused Ferrari of performing unwanted sexual acts on her as he held her down in her bed.

PWInsider reports that DA Laura Austin Thomas filed the motion to end the case, writing:

“The young woman who is at the center of this matter has endured in the last year vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism and indirect threats to her career. She has made the very difficult decision after consultation with her family that her further involvement is much less important than her health, a career that she loves and the ugliness and hatred that she encounters and suffers each time this matter progresses into the next step.”

Ferrari’s attorney denied any harassment on his client’s part, writing:

“While we were ready and willing to try this case, which would have ultimately proven A.J.’s innocence, we appreciate the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss this case.”

Ferrari was signed to an NIL deal in December 2020. It is not clear what his NIL status is at this time.