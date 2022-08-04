WWE NIL Signee AJ Ferrari Facing Charge of Felony Sexual Battery

As previously reported, WWE NIL signee AJ Ferrari was accused of sexual assault and dismissed from the Oklahoma State wrestling team. Now things are worse for him, as The Oklahoman reports that Ferrari has been charged with one count of felony sexual battery yesterday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The bail is currently set at $25,000.

The incident was said to have happened on July 2 in the home of a female in Stillwater, OK, who said that Ferrari performed unwanted sexual acts on her as he held her down in her bed. On July 5, she filed for an emergency protective order against him, and a hearing for that is set for September 15.

His lawyer, Derek Chance, said: “The Ferrari Family is disappointed by the State’s decision to file this charge. We remain confident that through the legal process, A.J. Jr. will be exonerated, as he is innocent and the facts will no doubt prove it.“