WWE NIL Signee AJ Ferrari Accused of Sexual Assault, Dismissed From OSU Wrestling Team

AJ Ferrari, a member of WWE’s Next In Line program, has been dismissed from the Oklahoma State wrestling team amid an investigation of sexual assault. OSU news organization The O’Colly reports that Ferrari was released from the school’s wrestling team on Monday, which the program confirmed to Pistols Firing Blog.

The dismissal comes after Ferrari, who was announced as part of the initial WWE NIL class in December of 2021, was accused of sexual assault. The Stillwater Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are investigation such a report made against Ferrari. The report was made on July 2nd at 4 PM and the case is under investigation. A Stillwater woman filed for a protective order against Ferrari on July 5th.

PFB notes that the dismissal was due to an “accumulation” of issues and that the decision was made before the protective order was filed, though it’s not clear if it was before or after the accusation against Ferrari.