Charles Crowley Did Work As The Thing In Fantastic Four: First Steps

Independent wrestler Charles Crowley has revealed that he did some work as The Thing in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Crowley, real name Richard Summers-Calvert, posted to his Instagram account to reveal that he did perfomance passes, motion capture and VFX assistance and more for the new MCU film.

Crowley wrote on Instagram:

“I can finally announce that after 5 auditions (the last being in front of the director, his accent coach and his movement coach) I managed to end up in this absolutely epic suit helping portray The Thing in Fantastic 4.

For 7 months I sat in the tent next to the leads and got to pick their brains, I got to do performance passes alongside elite level actors, I aided the Mocap and VFX, I met immensely talented people and the coolest thing of all is that I got to be a part of a Make A Wish, which is something I will truly never forget.

Insane experience, learnt tonnes and to embody The Thing and help bring him to life was an absolute honour…was real hot in there though… #BigBoy”