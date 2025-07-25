wrestling / News
Charles Crowley Did Work As The Thing In Fantastic Four: First Steps
Independent wrestler Charles Crowley has revealed that he did some work as The Thing in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Crowley, real name Richard Summers-Calvert, posted to his Instagram account to reveal that he did perfomance passes, motion capture and VFX assistance and more for the new MCU film.
Crowley wrote on Instagram:
“I can finally announce that after 5 auditions (the last being in front of the director, his accent coach and his movement coach) I managed to end up in this absolutely epic suit helping portray The Thing in Fantastic 4.
For 7 months I sat in the tent next to the leads and got to pick their brains, I got to do performance passes alongside elite level actors, I aided the Mocap and VFX, I met immensely talented people and the coolest thing of all is that I got to be a part of a Make A Wish, which is something I will truly never forget.
Insane experience, learnt tonnes and to embody The Thing and help bring him to life was an absolute honour…was real hot in there though… #BigBoy”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters. You can see our own Jeffrey Harris’ review of the episode here.
