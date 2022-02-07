Charlie Haas Weighs In On Royal Rumble Match Between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Charlie Haas gave some thoughts on the current product in WWE, including the recent match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Here are highlights:

On the history between Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin: “People don’t understand, Shelton Benjamin was the heavyweight prior to Brock at the University of Minnesota. Shelton, he took third twice, two-time All American. And he is one of the best amateur wrestlers for the heavyweights. Minnesota produces a lot of great heavyweights. What was great to see, they knew when Shelton was getting ready to graduate, they knew they had to get a heavyweight in to replace him, and they came across Brock. What’s amazing is nobody signed Brock, nobody even knew who Brock was. They saw him at an open tournament and he was throwing people around and they heard these noises, like people just getting thrown and letting out air. They looked over there and they see this machine and they go, ‘who are you here with?’ He’s like, ‘no one, I am unattached.’ They gave him a full scholarship and were like, ‘you’re coming to Minnesota.’ When Shelton graduated and his eligibility was up, he became Brock’s coach, so he was in the room training Brock. Shelton was Brock’s coach and he was there and he helped Brock win the national titles in his senior year, he played a primary role in that.”

On Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: “I think it’s great. I really wish it would have been a WrestleMania match. But they’ve got another direction they’re going, and I think they’ll come back to it. Finally, you got to see two great wrestlers that were really tough in the octagon going at it, and it was good to see. It’s been a long time coming.”

On his thoughts on AEW and other companies: “Last night I watched a hell of a match with Punk, great match. You know, FTR, I am watching everything that’s going on with the tag teams. I like that tag teams mean something a little bit more in AEW, I really believe that tag team wrestling can come back to being a powerhouse, a main event. Like it did back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. I am always looking out for Shelton, and my kids are always up too. But I am also looking at MLW, I am looking at GCW, I am a big fan, and I think this is a perfect time right now to be a fan of pro wrestling.