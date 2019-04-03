wrestling / News

Charlie Morgan Launches Go Fund Me To Cover Medical Bills After Injury At SHIMMER Event

April 3, 2019 | Posted by Shannon Walsh
shimmer

Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) started a Go Fund Me to help cover medical bills after getting hurt at SHIMMER this past Sunday. She included a picture of what her ankle looks like and it looks very swollen and painful.

She is about £55 away from her goal. If you wish to donate, you can do so here.

