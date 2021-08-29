wrestling / News
Charlie Morgan Returns to the Ring At Pro Wrestling EVE Show
Women’s independent star Charlie Morgan is back, making her return to the wrestling ring on Friday. Morgan returned at Friday’s EVE Wrestle Queendom 4, defeating Skye Smitson in her first match since June of 2019. Morgan, who was part of the NXT UK Women’s Champion tournament in 2018, announced her retirement at SHIMMER Volume 111.
Morgan was a regular for EVE and held the EVE Championship for the middle half of 2018. She has also worked for PROGRESS, RISE, and more.
I M
B A C K ♠️ pic.twitter.com/PjMvU1FtcS
— Charlie Morgan (@CharlieMorganuk) August 28, 2021
