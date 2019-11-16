Charlotte Discusses What She & Andrade Talk About, Possibly Teaming with Becky Lynch, Her Love of India, More

Charlotte Flair is currently in India promoting WWE and spoke with News 18. Highlights are below.

On the best moment of her career so far: “It’s so hard to pick one fight because every talent brings out something different. Like when I faced Becky in Evolution it was different from when I was up against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. It was again different when I faced Sasha Banks at Hell in A Cell. Every fight is so different for me, I think that’s what keeps me always in the picture because I’m able to adjust depending on the storyline. But I think the most pressure I’ve had in any fight was wrestling Asuka at WrestleMania 34 because she didn’t have anything to prove and I felt like this was my one opportunity to show what I’m made of and I’d had many history-making moments before that, but that was a defining moment in my career.”

On how she feels about possibly teaming with Becky Lynch at TLC against the Kabuki Warriors: “How do you feel about that? You don’t think Becky and I make better enemies? You know, it’s one of those things when it comes to Becky, we will come together to face a common enemy. The enemy, for instance, the Kabuki Warriors. If we have to get along for those 20 minutes, I think we can make that happen.”

On how she feels about Becky Lynch in real life: “I just couldn’t be more proud of her. She deserves everything and more and to see her rise to the top the way she has and be the face of the company, I’m so proud of her.”

On what she and Andrade talk about at home: “What do we talk about? Oh, what do we not talk about! You know, what’s so special is having someone with you that understands what you do. His grandfather was a wrestler, his dad was a wrestler, his uncles are wrestlers. Being in the industry, liking the same things, understanding the pressure, understanding the travel. But the one thing that he has been able to do I felt like when we met, I was kind of going through a rougher time in my career I just ended the rivalry with Becky and I felt like I had lost that confidence in the ring and that’s one thing that he has been able to do is bring out a different level of confidence inside the ring. We both try to teach each other things, I mean he knows everything there is to know about wrestling but little nuances or camera work or you know, just being a star. I mean he is a star in his own right, but we just come from such different backgrounds but at the same time it’s very much similar. So, we’re able to help each other that way.”

Charlotte also tweeted about how much she loves India: “I have fallen in love with India. I could feel the strong sense of family, the love for celebration and the people’s generosity. Thank you to everyone who made my visit special; the cuisine, Bollywood dancing and learning to drape my own saree. I will have these memories forever!”