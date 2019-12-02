Charlotte Flair and Andrade Trademark Their Names

Charlotte Flair and Andrade recent filed some trademarks for their names, however not the names that are already owned by WWE.

Charlotte applied to trademark “Ashley Flair” and “The Queen of Wrestling” for:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Graphic T-shirts; Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; T-shirts; Short-sleeved or long-sleeved t-shirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

Andrade applied to trademark “La Sombra” and “El Idolo” for:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.