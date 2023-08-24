Charlotte Flair Has Considered Doing a Fitness Competition, Would Like to Do Some Acting

Charlotte Flair says she’s looked at options for a career once she’s done in the ring, even if that time isn’t here yet. Flair spoke with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On rumors she did a fitness competition: “No, I contemplate doing one, but I haven’t signed up yet. But I do love the bodybuilding world.”

On her future after wrestling: “Day by day. Like I’m hoping something happens, but I don’t know what that looks like. I’d love to star in a movie, a series. During my off time, I did have the opportunity to become a global ambassador for Smile Train. So that’s been really rewarding working with the community on my off-time. So I don’t know. Whatever happens next.”