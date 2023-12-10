wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Pulled From WWE Live Events
December 10, 2023 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair was off WWE live events this weekend after her possible injury at WWE Smackdown. As reported, Flair suffered what appeared to be a knee injury during her match with Asuka on Friday’s episode of Smackdown.
Flair was scheduled for live events this weekend but as PWInsider noted, she was pulled from the matches after her injury. There’s no update on Flair, though the site reports that some are “extremely concerned” that the injury could be “fairly serious.”
