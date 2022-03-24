Charlotte Flair On Her Match With Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 38, What Else She Wants To Accomplish In WWE

In a recent interview with on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Charlotte Flair discussed her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, her long list of accomplishments in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Charlotte Flair on her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38: “I don’t know, I feel like it hasn’t hit me but it has. I am sure that week there’s going to be a lot of emotions just because it means so much to me. Not even as a performer and like being nervous or what it feels like, but I am like, ‘Man, I did it.’ My career is coming full circle. I won the Raw Women’s Championship, the inaugural championship at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium, and now seven years later, it’s Rousey vs. Flair in the main event. I’ve just been so fortunate, it’s crazy. I do have high expectations. I know that we are going to have the best match of both nights and steal the show. I am the mountain that she has to climb. But I don’t know, just like, ‘Dang, how did I get here? I did it.’ You know what I mean?”

On her long list of accomplishments in WWE and what other goals she has with the company: “I know, everyone keeps asking me that, but I don’t even look at it that way. I’m still someone that’s like, ‘Man, how do I get better? Should I change up my robe, work on my promo skills?’ I am still that talent that has that chip on their shoulder, ‘What have I got to do to make it?’ You would never hear me say that on a promo on Raw or SmackDown. But I think behind the scenes, I am always looking for ways to get better or ways to prove myself. So to say what is there to do next? I don’t know, but what I do know is I have high expectations for WrestleMania this year and facing Ronda is such a big deal to me. If there hadn’t been a Ronda, would there be a Charlotte?”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Superstar Crossover with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.