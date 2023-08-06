wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
August 6, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair wearing a chic two-piece dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green with her tag team title, Dexter Lumis getting some beach time in, Zelina Vega sharing a gym selfie, and more. You can check out some of those picks for this week below:
