Charlotte Flair Teases Chasing Raw Women’s Title When She Returns
October 3, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Charlotte Flair was interviewed by FOX’s Kayla Braxton on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown this weekend and dropped a hint about her next goal for WWE. Flair said she had an eye on Bianca Belair as well as the RAW Women’s Championship, which may well indicate an upcoming match upon her return.
Time will tell, although Belair herself has voiced an interest in a matchup with Flair in the past.
