Charlotte Flair Set To Star In Walking Tall Remake

Deadline Hollywood reports that WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is set to star in the remake of the Walking Tall film, which originally premiered in 1973 and later featured The Rock in the starring role in the 2004 reboot.

According to the report, David Eick will serve as writer and producer of the Walking Tall remake, which will initially begin as a two-hour TV movie on USA Network with the hope of “future installments or as an ongoing series.”

There is currently no timetable for when the movie will air on the network.

Charlotte’s role will be as a Tuscon cop who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploration, and murder, which causes her to turn into a full-on vigilante in order to protect her hometown from corruption.