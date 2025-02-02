wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Wins Women’s Royal Rumble in WWE Return
Charlotte Flair is the winner of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s WWE PLE in Indianapolis. This is Flair’s first match in over a year, after she suffered injuries in December 2023. Flair entered at #27, eliminating four on her way to victory. The last person she eliminated was NXT’s Roxanne Perez, one of several surprise appearances.
Roxanne Perez lasted the longest amount of time and set a record for the women’s Rumble, coming in at #3 and staying around for over 67 minutes. Nia Jax broke the record for most eliminations, getting six.
The order of entry was:
1. IYO SKY
2. Liv Morgan
3. Roxanne Perez
4. Lyra Valkyria
5. Chelsea Green
6. B-Fab
7. Ivy Nile
8. Zoey Stark
9. Lash Legend
10. Bianca Belair
11. Shayna Baszler
12. Bayley
13. Sonya Deville
14. Maxxine Dupri
15. Naomi
16. Jaida Parker
17. Piper Niven
18. Natalya
19. Jordynne Grace
20. Michin
21. Alexa Bliss
22. Zelina Vega
23. Candice LeRae
24. Stephanie Vaquer
25. Trish Stratus
26. Raquel Rodriguez
27. Charlotte Flair
28. Giulia
29. Nia Jax
30. Nikki Bella
And here’s the order of elimination:
1. B-Fab by Chelsea Green
2. Lyra Valkyria by Ivy Nile
3. Ivy Nile by Maxxine Dupri
4. Maxxine Dupri by Pure Fusion Collective
5. Zoey Stark by Bianca Belair & Naomi
6. Shayna Baszler by Bayley
7. Sonya Deville by IYO SKY
8. Lash Legend by Chelsea Green
9. Chelsea Green by Piper Niven
10. Jaida Parker by Jordynne Grace
11. Natalya by Liv Morgan
12. Alexa Bliss by Liv Morgan
13. Michin by Charlotte Flair
14. Piper Niven by Charlotte Flair
15. Jordynne Grace by Giulia
16. Zelina Vega by Nia Jax
17. Candice LeRae by Trish Stratus
18. Trish Stratus by Nia Jax
19. Stephanie Vaquer by Nia Jax
20. IYO SKY by Nia Jax
21. Bianca Belair by Nia Jax
22. Naomi by Nia Jax
23. Raquel Rodriguez by Nia Jax
24. Liv Morgan by Nia Jax
25. Giulia by Roxanne Perez
26. Bayley by Nikki Bella
27. Nikki Bella by Nia Jax
28. Nia Jax by Charlotte Flair
29. Roxanne Perez by Charlotte Flair
1️⃣
2️⃣#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/2o5T421ygs
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
Your Women’s #ICChampion @Real_Valkyria makes her #RoyalRumble debut as Entrant No. 4️⃣! 🇮🇪 🪶 pic.twitter.com/jbvQpZxamj
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 1, 2025
Shhhh… it’s Women’s #USChampion @ImChelseaGreen as Entrant No. 5️⃣! ✨ #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/2vFUHnoxVO
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 1, 2025
STATEMENT. MADE.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ODD3odnYuJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
PIPER! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qMgLuvzosl
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
JORDYNNE GRACE is here!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/GDbClGKrm5
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lYEuB0Tiu8
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/cAQzejDZW5
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
BLISS is BACK! 😲#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ICEdNpcJH4
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
The Women's #RoyalRumble Match has just gotten STRATUS-fied! pic.twitter.com/ThFJ6QOJcq
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
The QUEEN has arrived in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! 👑 pic.twitter.com/2iVcInJbbK
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
The FUTURE is NOW!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/7piGe9V3WR
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
Nia Jax is plenty STRATUS-fied with that one! 🫢#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jMtOLdGsXN
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
YOU CAN LOOK, BUT YOU CAN'T TOUCH!
WWE Hall of Famer NIKKI BELLA is entrant number 30!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XJUf6veXUn
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
NIA JAX picked her moment!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bVQ9Z9d8Wx
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
What a comeback for CHARLOTTE FLAIR!
The QUEEN is going to #WrestleMania!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vDgWoVdJKc
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble