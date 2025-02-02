Charlotte Flair Wins Women’s Royal Rumble in WWE Return

Charlotte Flair is the winner of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s WWE PLE in Indianapolis. This is Flair’s first match in over a year, after she suffered injuries in December 2023. Flair entered at #27, eliminating four on her way to victory. The last person she eliminated was NXT’s Roxanne Perez, one of several surprise appearances.

Roxanne Perez lasted the longest amount of time and set a record for the women’s Rumble, coming in at #3 and staying around for over 67 minutes. Nia Jax broke the record for most eliminations, getting six.

The order of entry was:

1. IYO SKY

2. Liv Morgan

3. Roxanne Perez

4. Lyra Valkyria

5. Chelsea Green

6. B-Fab

7. Ivy Nile

8. Zoey Stark

9. Lash Legend

10. Bianca Belair

11. Shayna Baszler

12. Bayley

13. Sonya Deville

14. Maxxine Dupri

15. Naomi

16. Jaida Parker

17. Piper Niven

18. Natalya

19. Jordynne Grace

20. Michin

21. Alexa Bliss

22. Zelina Vega

23. Candice LeRae

24. Stephanie Vaquer

25. Trish Stratus

26. Raquel Rodriguez

27. Charlotte Flair

28. Giulia

29. Nia Jax

30. Nikki Bella

And here’s the order of elimination:

1. B-Fab by Chelsea Green

2. Lyra Valkyria by Ivy Nile

3. Ivy Nile by Maxxine Dupri

4. Maxxine Dupri by Pure Fusion Collective

5. Zoey Stark by Bianca Belair & Naomi

6. Shayna Baszler by Bayley

7. Sonya Deville by IYO SKY

8. Lash Legend by Chelsea Green

9. Chelsea Green by Piper Niven

10. Jaida Parker by Jordynne Grace

11. Natalya by Liv Morgan

12. Alexa Bliss by Liv Morgan

13. Michin by Charlotte Flair

14. Piper Niven by Charlotte Flair

15. Jordynne Grace by Giulia

16. Zelina Vega by Nia Jax

17. Candice LeRae by Trish Stratus

18. Trish Stratus by Nia Jax

19. Stephanie Vaquer by Nia Jax

20. IYO SKY by Nia Jax

21. Bianca Belair by Nia Jax

22. Naomi by Nia Jax

23. Raquel Rodriguez by Nia Jax

24. Liv Morgan by Nia Jax

25. Giulia by Roxanne Perez

26. Bayley by Nikki Bella

27. Nikki Bella by Nia Jax

28. Nia Jax by Charlotte Flair

29. Roxanne Perez by Charlotte Flair

YOU CAN LOOK, BUT YOU CAN'T TOUCH! WWE Hall of Famer NIKKI BELLA is entrant number 30!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XJUf6veXUn — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025