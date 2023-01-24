Charlotte Flair Wishes She Could Have Been In The Ring For Her Father’s Last Match

Charlotte Flair gave a recent interview for The TODAY Show and shared some details about her experience watching her father and her husband perform for Ric Flair’s Last Match (per Fightful). She stated that she would have liked to have been involved in the match directly and also offered some details on how she and her spouse, Andrade El Idolo, differ in their wrestling approaches. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the interview below for her take on the upcoming Royal Rumble.

On her feelings watching Ric Flair’s Last Match: “That was a long day. Honestly, I was a little jealous because I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be a part of this’. I’ve shared the ring with my dad, but not in that capacity. But then again my husband having the opportunity to be beside him, at the same time, I’m like, ‘Man, I wish my little brother could see this.’ Then my husband is a third-generation wrestler. It was awesome. Picture-perfect. But I mean my dad could have maybe just managed my husband, but it worked out.”

On her interactions with El Idolo in their respective wrestling careers: “We’re competitive in the gym. But I help him with certain things, and he helps me with certain things, so it’s like the best of both worlds. He’s a luchador from Mexico, so the wrestling style is much different, where I’m all about performance and showmanship and the glamour of it. So we play off of each other really well.”