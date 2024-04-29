wrestling / News

Various News: Charly Arnolt Announces For UFC, The Dark Order Welcome Caleb Williams To The Group, Clip From Tonight’s WWE Rivals

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Former WWE interviewer Charly Arnolt did some ring announcing work for the UFC last night, the first woman to do so.

She wrote on Twitter: “This just happened! What a cool night.

– After Caleb Williams, the new QB for the Chicago Bears, did a bear claw symbol, The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds welcomed him to the group. The bear claw is similar to the Dark Order’s hand gesture.

– A&E has shared a clip from tonight’s WWE Rivals, which looks at Booker T vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin.

