Various News: Charly Arnolt Announces For UFC, The Dark Order Welcome Caleb Williams To The Group, Clip From Tonight’s WWE Rivals
– Former WWE interviewer Charly Arnolt did some ring announcing work for the UFC last night, the first woman to do so.
She wrote on Twitter: “This just happened! What a cool night.”
This just happened!! What a cool night. https://t.co/K6LjnJsGJB
— Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) April 28, 2024
– After Caleb Williams, the new QB for the Chicago Bears, did a bear claw symbol, The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds welcomed him to the group. The bear claw is similar to the Dark Order’s hand gesture.
Caleb trying hard to be in dark order https://t.co/9jfASOD5Yc
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) April 28, 2024
Hey @CALEBcsw welcome to the Dark Order pic.twitter.com/rUCn6uWnP1
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) April 28, 2024
– A&E has shared a clip from tonight’s WWE Rivals, which looks at Booker T vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin.
