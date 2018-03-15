Chase Stevens Arrested After Fight With Brian Lawler

– TNA alumnus Chase Stevens was arrested last month after getting into a brawl with Brian Christopher Lawler. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Stevens, real name Jonathan Ryan Clark, was arrested on February 18th for battery stemming from a fight with Lawler in an Indiana hotel.

According to the report, Lawler walked into the hotel lobby in a state of intoxication and sporting several severe injuries including “swelling all over, an approximate 2-inch laceration to his right brow, orbital eye socket discoloration to both eyes, bleeding from the nose, abrasions and noticeable front tooth dental injuries.” Police then made contact with Stevens, who said that the former Grandmaster Sexay had caused issues on a nightclub run earlier in the night and then refused to sleep on the floor of the hotel room.

Stevens acknowledged punching Lawler in the face twice, claiming self-defense, and said Lawler fell and hit the ground. The report noted, “There was visible blood stains on the carpet floor, a small amount of blood smears on the wall and a small amount blood spatter on the sheets. The trash can inside the room had blood and tissue in it as well.”

Lawler told police he was attacked for no reason but “was very confused.” A doctor said Lawler had several broken facial bones and teeth, and that surgery would be required. The report notes, “Lawler was intoxicated on alcohol and admitted he is on several prescription drugs. Lawler told me that he absolutely wanted to pursue charges against Clark.”

Stevens was arrested and taken into custody, and Stevens’ girlfriend, who was in the room, said that Lawler was drunk and causing a scene, which led Stevens to hit him more than once to “calm Lawler down.” Lawler also told cops that Stevens thought he was making an advance on Stevens’ girlfriend, but that he didn’t.

Lawler was released from the hospital several days later, and Stevens is out of jail.