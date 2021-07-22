Chavo Guerrero Jr. Makes AEW Debut at Fyter Fest Night Two

Chavo Guerrero Jr. is All Elite, making his AEW debut during night two of Fyter Fest. Tonight’s special episode of Dynamite saw Guerrero announced as the advisor to Andrade El Idolo. Guerrero appeared and said that while he’s excited to be part of AEW and praised the talent, none of them were on El Idolo’s level. That brought out PAC and Death Triangle, and Guerrero tried to recruit Penta and Fenix to no avail.

Guerrero returned to the ring in April at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6, defeating Rocky Romero. He was last seen at Impact Wrestling in September of 2019 and has been working in Hollywood for the last few years, working on shows like Young Rock and GLOW.