Chavo Guerrero Jr. Gets Win With Aztec Warriors In TNA Impact In-Ring Return
Chavo Guerrero Jr. returned to the ring on this week’s TNA Impact and picked up a win alongside the Aztec Warriors. Thursday night’s episode saw Guerrero, Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. battle First Class and Frankie Kazarian. The match ended in a victory for the babyfaces as Guerrero got the pin on KC Navarro following a Gory Bomb.
The win came in Guerrero’s first match in TNA since September of 2019, when he lost the WCR Heavyweight Championship to MVP at that year’s Victory Road.
A FIRED-UP @mexwarrior scores the victory for his team in El Paso!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/LaVxF6kuIE pic.twitter.com/ysw2yS8Y1Q
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
