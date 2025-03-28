Chavo Guerrero Jr. Gets Win With Aztec Warriors In TNA Impact In-Ring Return

Chavo Guerrero Jr. returned to the ring on this week’s TNA Impact and picked up a win alongside the Aztec Warriors. Thursday night’s episode saw Guerrero, Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. battle First Class and Frankie Kazarian. The match ended in a victory for the babyfaces as Guerrero got the pin on KC Navarro following a Gory Bomb.

The win came in Guerrero’s first match in TNA since September of 2019, when he lost the WCR Heavyweight Championship to MVP at that year’s Victory Road.