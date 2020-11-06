Chavo Guerrero On Being The Last Person Chris Benoit Texted, Weighs In On David Benoit Wanting to Wrestle

Chavo Guerrero lost two people very close to him in a short time in Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit, and he recalled the latter’s infamous murder-suicide in his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. Chavo was close enough with Benoit that, as revealed on the two-part episode of Dark Side of the Ring looking at Benoit’s murder of his wife and child and suicide, Chavo was texted by Benoit before he killed himself. Chavo discussed that fact with Van Vliet and talked about how Benoit’s son David wants to get into the business. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On whether Eddie’s death hit him harder than Benoit’s: “That’s a great question. And I don’t know if Eddie’s hit harder; it hit harder because he was my, you know, my brother. But Eddie sometimes had the weight of the world on his shoulders and he felt that. So, when he passed, I was like, ‘Okay.’ It was almost like he was called home.

“When Chris passed, it was just [a] different story. The circumstances behind that were very — I still struggle with that one to this day. It’s still, still tough. And if you guys saw, you know, Dark Side of the Ring at all, and kind of see how it affected us, man. It affected — it was so just tragic, the circumstances behind it. They were just both different. But man, the thing with Chris is just something that still bothers me.”

On the text messages that Benoit sent him that weekend: “I know exactly what happened, I think. You know, I think he texted me after everything really happened, everything went down. After his, the passing of — I’m trying to say it as PC as possible. The passing of his wife and son. He was texting me going, ‘Hey, this is how you can find me.’ I think he texted me probably right before he committed suicide.”

On David Benoit wanting to get into wrestling: “I want him to. I would love for him to do that. It’s tough, because he looks so much like his father. And it’s something that — man, it sucks for him, because he just got played just a raw hand. You know, he didn’t do anything wrong, but yet he still suffers from the consequences of his father, and the circumstances that surrounded his death. And it’s such a poor guy, man, he still gets it. And he’s probably like me, just wanted to be a wrestler too. With him, it’s something that — it’s kind of ‘the ball’s in his court.'”

On David having to fill his dad’s shoes in terms of wrestling ability: “Yeah, he’ll never fill those shoes. You can’t fill shoes of Chris Benoit, of a Bret Hart, of a Shawn Michaels, of an Eddie Guerrero, of a Rey Mysterio. You just can’t. You can just be you. You know? Look at Dominik Mysterio right now, coming up. Is he Rey Mysterio? No, you know? But he’s kicking butt. He’s Dominik, and I tell him the same thing. ‘You — man, just be you.’ He’s being sheltered right now, he’s being led and protected in WWE. There’ll be a time that he won’t have that protection around him. He’s going to have to be himself.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.