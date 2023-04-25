Chavo Guerrero Tells Rey Mysterio To Stop Eddie Guerrero’s Name For His Benefit

Chavo Guerrero takes some issue with Rey Mysterio using Eddie Guerrero’s name and references on WWE TV for his own benefit. The nephew of the late WWE Hall of Famer recently did a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and while discussing his feud with Mysterio in 2007, he spoke about how Mysterio is continuing to use Eddie’s name and reference his character on WWE TV such as the WrestleMania entrance where he came into the arena in a lowrider and used Guerrero’s entrance theme.

“Look, we all love Eddie, but we’re not going out with his gimmick and our gimmick,” Chavo said per Fightful). “It was Los Guerreros’ gimmick and come out with the Los Guerreros, ‘We Lie, We Cheat, We Steal’ and everybody’s like, ‘Oh yeah, keeping Eddie’s memory alive. I say no, dude, I’m tired of people — and this is not a bitter thing, this is the truth. We worked hard for that last name. The whole family worked really, really hard to get that name to where it was and we’re tired of people prostituting it in a sense and using it for their benefit.”

He continued, “So Rey Mysterio, I’m sorry that no one knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is, Rey Mysterio Jr. No one knows who he is. I’m sorry that you have to latch on to the Guerrero family and we’re just kind of tired of it. So, thank you for keeping Eddie’s name alive. Thank you for keeping the Guerrero name alive but we don’t need you, we’re good, you know what I’m saying?”

Chavo has since taken to Twitter to reiterate his stance, writing:

“If @reymysterio is really mentioning the Guerrero name only in tribute ¬ to line his own pockets with cash, maybe he’ll donate some of that money to charity,or even better,how about to Eddie’s daughters.That will show myself &the fans that hes not prostituting the family name”

Mysterio has yet to respond to Chavo’s comments.