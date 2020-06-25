wrestling / News

Various News: Cheeseburger Reaches Out to CHIKARA Trainees, Cash Wheeler Apologizes to Britt Baker

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cheeseburger has reached out to those people who are left without a training facility due to CHIKARA’s closing. You can see his post below. Mike Quackenbush announced on Wednesday that he was discontinuing the promotion in the wake of abuse allegations made against him and other members of the CHIKARA staff.

– Cash Wheeler posted to Twitter to apologize to Britt Baker for ignoring her on last night’s Dynamite:

