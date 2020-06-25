wrestling / News
Various News: Cheeseburger Reaches Out to CHIKARA Trainees, Cash Wheeler Apologizes to Britt Baker
– Cheeseburger has reached out to those people who are left without a training facility due to CHIKARA’s closing. You can see his post below. Mike Quackenbush announced on Wednesday that he was discontinuing the promotion in the wake of abuse allegations made against him and other members of the CHIKARA staff.
Any Chikara student beginner/advanced looking for a new training center is welcome to contact me and the @WorldwideDojo
[email protected] https://t.co/ZTitIIAGoD
— Cheeseburger 🌸🙏🏾 (@CheeseburgerROH) June 25, 2020
– Cash Wheeler posted to Twitter to apologize to Britt Baker for ignoring her on last night’s Dynamite:
They are RUDE https://t.co/aMXlff4aec
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 25, 2020
Sorry Britt. Didn’t even see you there. Tunnel vision and whatever. https://t.co/ZTb8tfZ8j4
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 25, 2020
