Hallowicked, Frightmare and Others Leave CHIKARA Due To Allegations

As we previously reported, CHIKARA removed Kobald from its roster due to allegations of physical and emotional abuse. However, that was not the only accusation against the company or its stars. Since then, there have also been accusations against Mike Quackenbush for abuse and neglect. Icarus was also accused of leaving bruises on an underage girl who he said “liked it rough.”

Quackenbush was also the head trainer of The Wrestle Factory, CHIKARA’s school.

A friend reached out to me after I posted my experience. They would like to remain anonymous for the time being so I'm posting on their behalf. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/5doIHv9tWV — ❄ Wiggy ❄ (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020

In the wake of these accusations, Hallowicked, Frightmare and Jakob Hammermeier have announced they are leaving CHIKARA and the Wrestle Factory Carolina Dojo.

In addition to being with CHIKARA since the beginning, Hallowicked was also the assistant trainer at the Wrestle Factory. He wrote: “Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group.”

Hammermeier added: “Effective immediately I tender my resignation to Chikara. The Wrestle Factory Carolina Dojo will return to being The Carolina Wrestling Academy. I do not condone any actions by the Philadelphia school and will no longer be associated with the brand.”

Frightmare said: “Effective Immediately I am resigning from CHIKARA. I gave everything I had to the company, and while I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally. I can not in good conscience continue with this company. Thank you for the years of support.”

Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group. — Hallowicked (@Go2SleepyHollow) June 24, 2020

Effective immediately I tender my resignation to Chikara. The Wrestle Factory Carolina Dojo will return to being The Carolina Wrestling Academy. I do not condone any actions by the Philadelphia school and will no longer be associated with the brand. — COUNT KING WORLDSTAR (@jhammermeier) June 24, 2020