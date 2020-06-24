wrestling / News
Hallowicked, Frightmare and Others Leave CHIKARA Due To Allegations
As we previously reported, CHIKARA removed Kobald from its roster due to allegations of physical and emotional abuse. However, that was not the only accusation against the company or its stars. Since then, there have also been accusations against Mike Quackenbush for abuse and neglect. Icarus was also accused of leaving bruises on an underage girl who he said “liked it rough.”
Quackenbush was also the head trainer of The Wrestle Factory, CHIKARA’s school.
A friend reached out to me after I posted my experience. They would like to remain anonymous for the time being so I'm posting on their behalf. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/5doIHv9tWV
— ❄ Wiggy ❄ (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020
Third friend reached out. #SpeakingOut about Icarus. pic.twitter.com/2t830jYQuM
— ❄ Wiggy ❄ (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020
In the wake of these accusations, Hallowicked, Frightmare and Jakob Hammermeier have announced they are leaving CHIKARA and the Wrestle Factory Carolina Dojo.
In addition to being with CHIKARA since the beginning, Hallowicked was also the assistant trainer at the Wrestle Factory. He wrote: “Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group.”
Hammermeier added: “Effective immediately I tender my resignation to Chikara. The Wrestle Factory Carolina Dojo will return to being The Carolina Wrestling Academy. I do not condone any actions by the Philadelphia school and will no longer be associated with the brand.”
Frightmare said: “Effective Immediately I am resigning from CHIKARA. I gave everything I had to the company, and while I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally. I can not in good conscience continue with this company. Thank you for the years of support.”
Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group.
— Hallowicked (@Go2SleepyHollow) June 24, 2020
Effective immediately I tender my resignation to Chikara. The Wrestle Factory Carolina Dojo will return to being The Carolina Wrestling Academy. I do not condone any actions by the Philadelphia school and will no longer be associated with the brand.
— COUNT KING WORLDSTAR (@jhammermeier) June 24, 2020
Effective Immediately I am resigning from CHIKARA. I gave everything I had to the company, and while I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally. I can not in good conscience continue with this company. Thank you for the years of support.
— FRIGHTMARE (@FrightmareLucha) June 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Marty Scurll Responds To Woman’s Accusation That He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16
- Austin Aries Releases Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot