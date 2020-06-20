CHIKARA Removes Kobald From Roster Following Abuse Allegations

CHIKARA is the latest promotion to take action against a wrestler, Kobald in this case, following abuse allegations. At least two women have come forward accusing Kobald, real name Anthony Wilson, of being physically and mentally abusive.

As you can see in the below allegations, one woman says that she began dating Kobald while her now-husband and her were broken up. She alleges that during the relationship he was severely physically abusive, including beating her with a belt and burning her with a lighter, as well as allegedly punching her hard enough that she blacked out. Both she and a second woman claimed that he was verbally abusive and lied about being separated/divorced from his wife, describing in detail the psychological effect that his abuse had on them. At least two more women have come out with allegations against him that are similar.

Following all of this, CHIKARA announced:

We have been made aware of a recent allegation about Kobald. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and are looking into the matter. Our priority is and always will be the safety of our fans, cast & crew. In accordance with this, Kobald has been removed from our roster.

I’m posting this for my dear friend Angela who wants her story told but didn’t want to post it on her own timeline for fear of backlash. She is one of the sweetest/supportive friends I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. I believe/I stand with her. You should too. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/Hc5OqpEo99 — Freshly Squeezed • BLM • 🏳️‍🌈 (@thewrestlebrook) June 19, 2020