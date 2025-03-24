wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Hits 100 Days As WWE Women’s United States Champion
March 24, 2025 | Posted by
Chelsea Green has taken her inaugural reign as WWE Women’s United States Champion into triple digits. As Fightful notes, Green hit 100 days as champion on Monday.
Green won the title in the finals of a tournament against Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14th, 2024. She has had four title defenses during that time — three against Michin and one against Sol Ruca, which took place on last week’s NXT.
