Chelsea Green Wants To Defend Her Title Outside of WWE Raw

In a recent conversation with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Chelsea Green pitched the idea that her current pairing with Piper Niven could defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title at any and all of the WWE brands (via Fightful). Green explained that NXT and SmackDown would be valid venues for title defenses and that the Tag Team Championship should be prestigious enough to warrant appearances across the board. You can find a highlight from Green and watch the full interview below.

On taking the title on a defense match tour: “Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause, and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat? We’ve seen time and time again us take on Katana and Kayden. Look, they’ve had their time. Let’s move on to the witchy girls, let’s move on to the purple hair little girl and Indi. Let’s move on to the NXT girls. We’ve got a team I’ve got my eyes on there that Twitter has blowing me up about. Let’s do a world tour with these tag team championships. That’s what they deserve. They deserve to go around the world. They deserve to be on pay-per-views. They deserve to be defended.”