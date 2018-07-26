Chelsea Green Is Happy With Her WWE Tryout, Talks New Film Role

– Chelsea Green spoke with the Orlando Sentinel and discussed her recent WWE tryout, her role in the new film Red Eye and more. Highlights are below:

On the difference between this year’s WWE tryout and her 2015 one: “That’s why I went in there so confident. I’m going to give it my all, but I’m also going to know my worth, know that I have options, and that’s the best feeling in the world…This was grueling in a different way. It included skill, agility, mental toughness, and things you really need to be a wrestler. I like that change.”

On being happy with her tryout: “I don’t know if anyone can say, oh, I know I’m going to get signed. You don’t know what they’re looking for. You might have excelled in-ring but you might not have excelled at promos. It’s about giving it 110 percent, and then having NXT want you in their family. If they don’t want me, I am still happy with the performance that I gave. That’s all you can ask for.”

On her role in the film Red Eye: “I have a couple of speaking scenes, then a fight scene stunt role. On camera, it will look like I’m fighting myself – I fought a stunt double who looked like me. It was wild. In wrestling, I don’t consider it acting because it’s improv. A lot of people gave me props for my acting ability when I didn’t really think I deserved it. … But I auditioned for this role, and it was awesome to be chosen through that process. A lot of times in wrestling, you get booked because of your name or where you’ve been, and this wasn’t like that. I’m feeding my soul with things other than wrestling. I love wrestling, but now wrestling is a job, it’s my livelihood. Sometimes the job takes over and you forget to have fun and you forget to be creative and try new things. When I get opportunities like this, it’s a whole different experience and I have to take advantage of it.”