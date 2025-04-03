Chelsea Green, Nyla Rose and Others Respond To Val Venis’ Latest Transphobic Posts

Val Venis recently made transphobic posts on Twitter again and got called out for it by Chelsea Green and others. It started when he responded to a post from Nikki Cross, who simply shared a photo that read: ‘Trans Rights Are Human Rights.’ She posted it on Monday, which was International Trans Day of Visibility.

He wrote: “It’s sad to see the entire entertainment industry riddled with self-righteous virtue signaling propagandists. Pray for these folks. Pray they find Jesus Christ. Pray the world finds Jesus Christ.”

After Chelsea Green offered her support for Cross, Venis added: “Professional wrestlers are entertainers, first and foremost. However, when entertainers step beyond their role in the entertainment industry to engage in political discourse, it highlights a troubling cultural trend: the expectation that everyday people should blindly align with the political stances of boobtube celebrities without any due process scrutiny. Even more concerning is the tendency to vilify dissenters with labels like “transphobic,” or “bigot,” or as @ImChelseaGreen called me, “hateful.” This uncritical idolization of celebrity opinions is not just irrational; it takes a nuke to the foundation of any meaningful dialogue and critical thinking. My political positions are always open for scrutiny. Republicans regularly challenge my positions, libertarians challenge my positions, and even anarchists challenge my positions. Leftists however do not challenge my positions. They instantly throw the labels of “hateful” “bigot” and “anything phobic” at the reputations of anyone who dare challenge their insane positions.”

To this, Green replied: “Val, I’ve been holding back from responding with the same level of hostility you’ve shown, but since you keep tagging me, I’ll say this and I won’t be responding again: I’m Canadian—I can’t even vote. So when I speak about human rights, I’m not talking about politics; I’m talking about equality. Although I am sure you would love to take this time to further push your political agenda. I will continue to push for the LGBTQ+ community with my cis privilege. It is the least I can do. End of discussion.”

She then got replies from three trans women wrestlers, including Gabbi Tuft, Nyla Rose and Gisele Shaw. All three have been targets of Venis in the past.

Tuft replied: “Val talking about people throwing hateful terms at him. Ya’ll should see the garbage he’s spewed at me, @NylaRoseBeast, and @GiseleShaw08. Can’t remember the last time I saw someone so desperate for attention.”

Rose added: “Not that I agree with literally anything this bozo says, but ain’t this dumb ass doing (and has been harassing us specifically me for five years ) exactly what he says we shouldn’t do. The cognitive dissonance is outstanding. Delulu venis.”

Shaw wrote: “I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt because not everyone is educated however he has proven time and time again that he’s just hateful will NEVER change. He’s clinging on to the last bit of his relevance and he needs our platform to do that so let’s not give him the satisfaction. I wish you well Sean.”

