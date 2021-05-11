wrestling / News

Chelsea Green on What She’s Looking to Do Next, Wants to Work With Playboy

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
chelsea green

Metro UK recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, who discussed what’s next for her after she was released by WWE last month. She noted she has a “bucket list” of things she is looking to do, including work on a horror movie and work with Playboy Magazine. Below are some highlights.

Chelsea Green on opportunities she’d like to pursue next: “I have a bucket list of things I wanna do… Definitely I wanna be killed in a horror movie. I’ve always wanted that, I always found it so hilarious where you see the girl running and they always trip and fall, and then they get killed. It’s just how it works! So I wanna be that girl. Right now, I’m trying to work at making contacts in Playboy to hopefully do that.”

Chelsea Green on taking inspiration from Cody Rhodes post-WWE: “I think that was genius of him, to get himself out there and to wrestle people he would never have been able to wrestle. That’s what I really wanna do,” she added, while noting that IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and Ring of Honor are all in her wish list of destinations.”

On starting her own podcast: “I don’t wanna put myself in a box and that’s why I’m trying to do [my podcast]… I’m trying to get this off the ground and show people that I am more than what you see on social media. I hope that people listening to 50 Shades of Green will see all those other sides to me.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, Playboy, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading