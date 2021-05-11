wrestling / News
Chelsea Green on What She’s Looking to Do Next, Wants to Work With Playboy
– Metro UK recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, who discussed what’s next for her after she was released by WWE last month. She noted she has a “bucket list” of things she is looking to do, including work on a horror movie and work with Playboy Magazine. Below are some highlights.
Chelsea Green on opportunities she’d like to pursue next: “I have a bucket list of things I wanna do… Definitely I wanna be killed in a horror movie. I’ve always wanted that, I always found it so hilarious where you see the girl running and they always trip and fall, and then they get killed. It’s just how it works! So I wanna be that girl. Right now, I’m trying to work at making contacts in Playboy to hopefully do that.”
Chelsea Green on taking inspiration from Cody Rhodes post-WWE: “I think that was genius of him, to get himself out there and to wrestle people he would never have been able to wrestle. That’s what I really wanna do,” she added, while noting that IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and Ring of Honor are all in her wish list of destinations.”
On starting her own podcast: “I don’t wanna put myself in a box and that’s why I’m trying to do [my podcast]… I’m trying to get this off the ground and show people that I am more than what you see on social media. I hope that people listening to 50 Shades of Green will see all those other sides to me.”
