– During a recent interview in Limpin’ Ain’t Easy, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recalled the first time she was released by WWE several years ago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on what she did after receiving her release: “I think I pouted for about 30 seconds, and then I wrote down a list of all the places that I didn’t get to work on the indies before and I called them all. I got out of my contract early with WWE. I begged talent relations to forego my pay so I could get on the indies two weeks earlier than anyone else. You know, there were just certain things that I knew. I knew how to work the indies.”

On wanting to be the person everyone spoke about: “I just wanted to make myself the person that everyone spoke about, no matter where I was.”

Chelsea Green was released by WWE in April 2021. She later made her return in the fall of 2022.