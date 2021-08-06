Chelsea Green Set For ROH In-Ring Debut at Glory By Honor Night Two

Chelsea Green is set to make her in-ring debut for ROH in a tag match at Glory By Honor Night Two. ROH announced on Thursday that Green is set to team up with Willow against Rok-C and Miranda Alize at the event, which takes place on Agust 21st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The announcement reads:

CHELSEA GREEN AND WILLOW TAKE ON ROK-C AND MIRANDA ALIZE AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 2

It’s an exciting new era for the ROH women’s division, and four of the division’s brightest stars will compete in tag team action at Glory By Honor Night 2 on Aug. 21 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The match pits former world champion “Hot Mess” Chelsea Green and Willow against “The Prodigy” Rok-C and “Lucha Baddie” Miranda Alize.

Green, who will also appear at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20, shocked the wrestling world when she showed up at the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11. Due to a broken arm, Green wasn’t medically cleared to compete in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament, so her highly anticipated ROH in-ring debut will occur in Philly.

Her tag partner, Willow, defeated Alex Gracia in her ROH debut in June. Willow is coming off a hard-fought loss to multiple-time former world champion Allysin Kay in a tournament first-round match.

Rok-C and Alize both scored impressive first-round victories. The 19-year-old Rok-C knocked off former world champion Sumie Sakai, and Alize defeated Gracia.

Which pair of these talented athletes will get their hands raised in Philly? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!