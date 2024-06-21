Chelsea Green Thinks She Could Form a ‘Good Partnership’ With Arianna Grace

Chelsea Green thinks there’s potential in a team with Arianna Grace. The WWE star is currently allied with Piper Niven, but she was asked by Gerry Rushe of Irish Wrestling And Entertainment about the notion of her joining forces with Grace who does a beauty pageant gimmick in NXT.

“I really think that could be a good partnership,” Green said. “Don’t tell Piper. Maybe Piper could be our enforcer and we could be ‘The Talkers’ I think that could happen.”

Green made an appearance on the May 7th episode of NXT to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, and shared a segment with Grace in a Digital Exclusive after the show.