Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA X-Division Champion Moose and NXT Champion Oba Femi will meet face-to-face in the middle of the iMPACT! Zone, TNA newcomer Elijah faces Brian Myers, The Colóns (Eddie & Orlando) have a major test ahead of them in the form of TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, Eric Young, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams take on Ace Austin & The Rascalz, Mike Santana gets his hands on John Skyler of The Great Hands, The FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse returns, Savannah Evans goes one-on-one with Xia Brookside and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 6th, 2025

Location: Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Elijah vs. Brian Myers

Elijah takes down Brian Myers with a clothesline as soon as the bell rings. Brian Myers goes to the outside and Elijah throws him face first into the ring post and smashes his face against the apron repeatedly before hitting a running hip attack on his face. Elijah grabs his arm and hits Old School. Alisha distracts Elijah and Myers takes advantage with a belly-to-back suplex. Alisha pulls at Elijah’s hair while the referee isn’t looking. Elijah reverses Myers’ suplex with one of his own. Elijah returns with a clothesline, back elbow, atomic drop and a big boot followed by a splash in the corner and a spinning suplex for two. Myers returns with an Implant DDT for two. Myers looks for a Roster Cut but Elijah picks him up, but Eddie Edwards distracts him and Myers hits Eddie by accident. Elijah hits a Tombstone Piledriver that he calls the Highwayman’s Farewell for the win.

Result: Elijah def. Brian Myers by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, The System attacks Elijah, but Joe Hendry runs out with a guitar and The System bails.

Gia Miller is backstage with Ace Austin and The Rascalz. Ace Austin says their match against The Northern Armory is their first test. Ace Austin says he knows he did some terrible things to Trey, but he never pretended to be his friend. Zachary Wentz says the Northern Armory is going to learn to keep out of their business.

FIR$T CLA$$ are out for the FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse. AJ says the streets are talking about the first episode and they had to do a second one. AJ Francis introduces his guest, a prizefighter who thinks he’s always right, KO. Then says it’s KC Navarro. AJ Francis says he’s going to put the boots to Maclin. Maclin’s music hits and KC Navarro says nobody invited him. Maclin tells them to shut their mouths and they talk too much. He calls AJ Temu Suge Knight. AJ says he’ll give Maclin 30 minutes and he’ll whip his ass.

Match 2: Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside with a crucifix and slides down for a pin but Savannah picks her up and Xia hits a single leg dropkick. Savannah hits a Samoan Drop as Rosemary is watching from high above the arena. Savannah chokes Xia against the ropes and whips her hard into the turnbuckle for two. Savannah with a sleeper hold and gets her in a bear hug. Evans runs into Xia in the corner but Xia gets her boot up. Xia gets an Octopus Stretch on Savannah and spears her in the corner followed by a crossbody from the top rope for two. Evans looks for a running knee strike on Xia in the corner but Xia moves out of the way. Evans goes for a knee drop but Xia moves out of the way. The referee checks on Evans and Savannah hits a lariat on Xia as she has her back turned for the win.

Result: Savannah Evans def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Spitfire gets Heather and Ash by Elegance’s Hotel keys and give them a goth makeover. They’re at a park and Spitfire gives them a bag of chicken to eat.

The Good Hands come out and John Skyler says he’s going to take him out like the trash that he is and he’s going to do it with these great hands.

Match 3: John Skyler vs. Mike Santana

Skyler with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for two. Skyler whips Santana into the ropes but Santana returns with a clothesline. Santana hits the Three Amigos. Skyler goes for a slingshot spear and Santana kicks him and hits a running powerbomb for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. John Skyler by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Jason Hotch looks to hit Mike Santana with the ring bell Hammer but Santana hits Spin The Block. Mustafa Ali appears on the screen and says Santana is completely unhinged and he went to officials and says this should be a safe working environment. He says Santana has been randomly selected for a urine sample. An official comes down the ramp and hands him a sample jar and Santana slaps it away.

Match 4: AJ Francis vs. Steve Maclin

AJ Francis hits a running knee strike on Maclin in the corner. Maclin gets caught in The Crosshairs and looks for KIA but AJ Francis hits the TFL for two. AJ goes for Down Payment but Judas Icarus and Travis Williams run out and Maclin hits a Suicide Dive. Maclin argues with Eric Young outside the ring. Maclin returns to the ring and AJ hits The Down Payment for the win.

Result: AJ Francis def. Steve Maclin by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see backstage footage of Ryan Nemeth and he is excited to join Joe Hendry and The Hardys’ team but Matt Hardy says he is not on the team. Matt Facetimes Nic Nemeth and says they want him on their team and Nic is excited for him and Ryan, but Matt says Ryan is not on the team because no one trusts him. Nic Nemeth asks him to let him break the news to Ryan and Matt says he’s in the room. Ryan is in tears and says he hates them.