Chelsea Green Wants Matt Cardona To Return To WWE ‘More Than Anything’

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Chelsea Green spoke about how much she wanted her husband Matt Cardona to join WWE, and noted she wanted that more than success in her own career.

She said: “I want to see Matt in WWE, honestly more than anything else, anything else that I even could want out of my career. I feel guilt because first of all, he supports me like no other. He’s so happy for me. He watches everything I do. He’s at shows when I’m winning championships. But at the end of the day, I go home and I know that this was his dream. I joke with you about the fact that I googled how to be a WWE Diva, but he didn’t. He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar. So I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves as, I mean, he was with WWE for a very, very, very long time. I think the fans want it too. Like, I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I just, I get a lot of people asking, you know, when’s he coming back? When’s he coming back? Gosh, I would love, love, love to see him back.“