Chicago Street Fight Set For NJPW Windy City Riot

NJPW has announced a Chicago Street Fight for this month’s NJPW Windy City Riot. The company announced that TMDK & Bad Dude Tito vs. FinJuice & Brody King will take place under street fight rules at the April 16th show.

You can see the updated lineup for the show below:

* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Yuji Nagata

* Chicago Street Fight: TMDK & Bad Dude Tito vs. FinJuice & Brody King

* Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

* Jay White’s Open Challenge

* Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin & Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos & Black Tiger

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Chris Bey, Good Brothers, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, and Scott Norton vs. Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher