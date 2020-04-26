wrestling / News

CHIKARA Action Arcade #5 Results 4.25.20: Ricky South Wins Young Lions Cup Match, More

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CHIKARA - CHIKARA’s

CHIKARA aired their latest Action Arcade show on IWTV, featuring a Young Lions Cup XVI First Round match and more. The results were, per CageMatch:

* One-Eyed Jack & The Red Queen defeat Heidi Lee Morgan & Larry Sampson
* Crucible Rules Match: Matt Makowski defeats Pete Christie
* Lucas Calhoun defeats Tunku Amir (Taped on February 8th)
* Young Lions Cup XVI First Round Four Way Elimination Match: Ricky South defeats Frey Nassar and Molly McCoy and Xavier Faraday (Taped on January 18th(
– Xavier Faraday eliminates Molly McCoy
– Xavier Faraday eliminates Frey Nassar
– Ricky South eliminates Xavier Faraday
* FIST (Icarus & Travis Huckabee) defeat Boomer Hatfield & ZERO (Taped February 29th)

CHIKARA, Jeremy Thomas

