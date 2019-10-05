CHIKARA King of Trios Night One Results: Team Pump Advances

CHIKARA held night one of their King of Trios tournament last night at The Goodwill Beneficial Association Hall in Reading, Pennsylvania. Here are results, via Fightful:

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) defeat The VeloCities (Jude London, Mat Diamond & Paris De Silva)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti) defeat Karate Kat Xtreme (Lucas Calhoun, Missile Assault Man & Stray Kat)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Carnies (Kerry Awful, Nick Iggy & Tripp Cassidy) defeat The Legion Of Rot (Frightmare, Hallowicked & Kobald)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: Molly McCoy & The Hatfields (Boomer Hatfield & Dasher Hatfield) defeat The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad, Merlok & Oceanea) (w/Hermit Crab)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Colony (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant) defeat Quack Attack (Lance Lude, Mike Quackenbush & Rob Killjoy) (w/Coach Mikey)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Crucible (Devantes, EM Demorest & Matt Makowski) defeat The Queens (Freddie Mercurio, Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: FIST (Icarus, Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee) defeat The Embassy (Jimmy Rave, Prince Nana & Sal Rinauro)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: Team Pump (Jordynne Grace, Petey Williams & Scott Steiner) defeat NDK (Kris Statlander, Nick Gage & Thomas Santell)