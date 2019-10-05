wrestling / News

CHIKARA King of Trios Night One Results: Team Pump Advances

October 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
King of Trios Scott Steiner Jordynne Grace Petey Williams

CHIKARA held night one of their King of Trios tournament last night at The Goodwill Beneficial Association Hall in Reading, Pennsylvania. Here are results, via Fightful:

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) defeat The VeloCities (Jude London, Mat Diamond & Paris De Silva)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti) defeat Karate Kat Xtreme (Lucas Calhoun, Missile Assault Man & Stray Kat)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Carnies (Kerry Awful, Nick Iggy & Tripp Cassidy) defeat The Legion Of Rot (Frightmare, Hallowicked & Kobald)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: Molly McCoy & The Hatfields (Boomer Hatfield & Dasher Hatfield) defeat The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad, Merlok & Oceanea) (w/Hermit Crab)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Colony (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant) defeat Quack Attack (Lance Lude, Mike Quackenbush & Rob Killjoy) (w/Coach Mikey)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Crucible (Devantes, EM Demorest & Matt Makowski) defeat The Queens (Freddie Mercurio, Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: FIST (Icarus, Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee) defeat The Embassy (Jimmy Rave, Prince Nana & Sal Rinauro)

– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: Team Pump (Jordynne Grace, Petey Williams & Scott Steiner) defeat NDK (Kris Statlander, Nick Gage & Thomas Santell)

