CHIKARA King of Trios Night One Results: Team Pump Advances
CHIKARA held night one of their King of Trios tournament last night at The Goodwill Beneficial Association Hall in Reading, Pennsylvania. Here are results, via Fightful:
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) defeat The VeloCities (Jude London, Mat Diamond & Paris De Silva)
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti) defeat Karate Kat Xtreme (Lucas Calhoun, Missile Assault Man & Stray Kat)
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Carnies (Kerry Awful, Nick Iggy & Tripp Cassidy) defeat The Legion Of Rot (Frightmare, Hallowicked & Kobald)
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: Molly McCoy & The Hatfields (Boomer Hatfield & Dasher Hatfield) defeat The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad, Merlok & Oceanea) (w/Hermit Crab)
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Colony (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant) defeat Quack Attack (Lance Lude, Mike Quackenbush & Rob Killjoy) (w/Coach Mikey)
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: The Crucible (Devantes, EM Demorest & Matt Makowski) defeat The Queens (Freddie Mercurio, Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale)
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: FIST (Icarus, Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee) defeat The Embassy (Jimmy Rave, Prince Nana & Sal Rinauro)
– King Of Trios 2019 First Round Match: Team Pump (Jordynne Grace, Petey Williams & Scott Steiner) defeat NDK (Kris Statlander, Nick Gage & Thomas Santell)
QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK QUACK #KOT19NT1 pic.twitter.com/whHq7rDhbX
— 🎬Tiffanyhausen MurderDEATHkill🔪💀🎃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) October 5, 2019
Yall we live in a beautiful world where Nick Gage shares a ring with Scott Steiner #KOT19NT1 pic.twitter.com/zBJNO8bpwe
— 🎬Tiffanyhausen MurderDEATHkill🔪💀🎃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) October 5, 2019
WOW! What an ending! #KOT19NT1 pic.twitter.com/mxPwVuyIFX
— SnC | Big Spooky-isms ➡️ AWA and #DHATL19 (@bigwillieisms) October 5, 2019
#KOT19NT1 @JackBonza @fullrapscallion @meowdyxyall pic.twitter.com/OgvHcnxipl
— Kearsten 📷 (@ryukeiro) October 5, 2019
THE EMBASSY have reunited here at #KOT19Nt1! @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/IWwHtMOXa7
— CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) October 5, 2019
