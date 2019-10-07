wrestling / News

CHIKARA King of Trios Night Three Results: The Crucible Win

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chikara King of Trios 2017

CHIKARA held the final night of their King of Trios tournament from the The Goodwill Beneficial Association Hall in Reading, Pennsylvania. Here are results, via Fightful:

– King Of Trios 2019 Semi Final Match: The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti) def. FIST (Icarus, Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee)

– King Of Trios 2019 Semi Final Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) def. The Colony (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant)

– Oleg The Usurper def. Mat Diamond

– Tag Team Gauntlet: The Bird And The Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) def. Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge and Der Wildebeest & Jakob Hammermeier and Jawbreaker Josue & Joshua Wells and Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) and The Closers (Rick Roland & Sloan Caprice) and The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad & Merlok) and The Crucible (Frey Nassar & Tunku Amir) and The Proteus Wheel (Callux The Castigator & Volgar) and The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

– Jordynne Grace def. Lady Frost

– Rey de Voladores 2019 Final Match: The Whisper def. Alex Zayne

– King Of Trios 2019 Final Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) def. The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti)

