wrestling / News
CHIKARA King of Trios Night Three Results: The Crucible Win
CHIKARA held the final night of their King of Trios tournament from the The Goodwill Beneficial Association Hall in Reading, Pennsylvania. Here are results, via Fightful:
– King Of Trios 2019 Semi Final Match: The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti) def. FIST (Icarus, Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee)
– King Of Trios 2019 Semi Final Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) def. The Colony (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant)
– Oleg The Usurper def. Mat Diamond
– Tag Team Gauntlet: The Bird And The Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) def. Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge and Der Wildebeest & Jakob Hammermeier and Jawbreaker Josue & Joshua Wells and Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) and The Closers (Rick Roland & Sloan Caprice) and The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad & Merlok) and The Crucible (Frey Nassar & Tunku Amir) and The Proteus Wheel (Callux The Castigator & Volgar) and The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)
– Jordynne Grace def. Lady Frost
– Rey de Voladores 2019 Final Match: The Whisper def. Alex Zayne
– King Of Trios 2019 Final Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) def. The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti)
The fire reveals. #KOT19NT3 pic.twitter.com/qNU75P1dqW
— CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) October 6, 2019
Now that he’s the first ever TWO-TIME Rey de Voladores winner, @The__Whisper looks to complete the grand slam and has challenged @MrHatfield4 for the Grand Championship on 11/9! #KOT19NT3 pic.twitter.com/AHUWXKs48d
— CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) October 6, 2019
What a great surprise, @RealLadyFrost vs. @JordynneGrace! #KOT19NT3 pic.twitter.com/JFhuRr7Jv9
— 🎃 Ashley 🎃 (@bruiserspades) October 6, 2019
It’s an all out war between the Colony and The Crucible! Who’s going to advance to the finals of King of Trios?! #KOT19NT3 pic.twitter.com/jb57jeWWS5
— CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) October 6, 2019
Hope y’all like watching The Whisper get crunchwrapped into paste. Because *spoilers, guys*…you’re gonna. #KOT19nt3 pic.twitter.com/b8TikyRTS3
— Jesse Maximum (@JMaq) October 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H and FOX Sports President Eric Shanks on Expectations for WWE Ratings on FOX, Shanks Thinks Smackdown Can ‘Rejuvenate Friday Nights’
- Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Congratulations To AEW Was Passive-Aggressive
- Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
- Match Results From AEW Dark Will Count Towards Win-Loss Record