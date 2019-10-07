CHIKARA King of Trios Night Three Results: The Crucible Win

CHIKARA held the final night of their King of Trios tournament from the The Goodwill Beneficial Association Hall in Reading, Pennsylvania. Here are results, via Fightful:

– King Of Trios 2019 Semi Final Match: The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti) def. FIST (Icarus, Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee)

– King Of Trios 2019 Semi Final Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) def. The Colony (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant)

– Oleg The Usurper def. Mat Diamond

– Tag Team Gauntlet: The Bird And The Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) def. Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge and Der Wildebeest & Jakob Hammermeier and Jawbreaker Josue & Joshua Wells and Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) and The Closers (Rick Roland & Sloan Caprice) and The Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad & Merlok) and The Crucible (Frey Nassar & Tunku Amir) and The Proteus Wheel (Callux The Castigator & Volgar) and The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

– Jordynne Grace def. Lady Frost

– Rey de Voladores 2019 Final Match: The Whisper def. Alex Zayne

– King Of Trios 2019 Final Match: The Crucible (Lance Steel, Ophidian & Princess KimberLee) def. The Nations (Adam Hoffman, Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti)

Now that he’s the first ever TWO-TIME Rey de Voladores winner, @The__Whisper looks to complete the grand slam and has challenged @MrHatfield4 for the Grand Championship on 11/9! #KOT19NT3 pic.twitter.com/AHUWXKs48d — CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) October 6, 2019

It’s an all out war between the Colony and The Crucible! Who’s going to advance to the finals of King of Trios?! #KOT19NT3 pic.twitter.com/jb57jeWWS5 — CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) October 6, 2019