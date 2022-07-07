Chris Benoit Trends On Twitter After Comments From Jordynne Grace

Chris Benoit trended on Twitter last night after comments made by Jordynne Grace, who thinks he should be forgotten.

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion was replying to a post about wrestlers discussing Benoit’s work while also separating the fact that he murdered his family back in 2007. She said that she couldn’t do that, and doesn’t think he’d be able to keep up with modern wrestlers anyway.

She wrote: “This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen. Maybe I’m biased because he murdered his family, idk. Probably just me. I think we should all hate him and disregard his entire body of work. But again. That’s just my take. I always found it revolting to see people praise his wrestling after what he did. Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious.”

Gail Kim had a different take, noting that she is able to separate Benoit’s work from what he did at the end of his life.

She wrote: “Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone. Wrestling is subjective. Benoit to me was an intense wrestler’s wrestler. I loved his aggression as well. I enjoyed most of his matches. Depends on opponent I suppose.”

