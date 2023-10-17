wrestling / News

Chris Hero Comments on Upcoming In-Ring Return for West Coast Pro

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, former WWE talent Chris Hero is returning to the ring for the first time in over three years next month. He’s going to face Timothy Thatcher in a one-on-one matchup at West Coast Pro Wrestling’s event on November 17 in San Francisco, California. Hero commented on the recent match announcement on social media, which you can see below.

Chris Hero posted on the matchup yesterday, “It’s been 3 1/2 years since I’ve stepped in the ring & heard that bell ring. Friday, November 17th, San Francisco, West Coast Pro, MY HOME… Timothy Thatcher gets his bell rung. Here he comes.”

