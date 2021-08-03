Chris Hero on His Plans for an In-Ring Return, Itching to Wrestle Again

– POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson recently spoke to former NXT Superstar Chris Hero during The Gathering event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below are some highlights sent to us by Andrew Thompson:

Hero on plans for his own podcast: “So I just moved a couple months ago from Orlando. I now reside in Charlotte, North Carolina. Yeah, so we’re just trying to figure out the details of when we pick back up and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve had a number of shows that I’ve liked a whole lot and I just really like it.”

Chris Hero on his agent work at ROH Best in the World: “I have a number of friends that work for Ring of Honor behind the scenes, in front of the camera and it was really cool for me to be able to be even just a small part of that. To see them back in front of fans is awesome. Just to interact with people that I hadn’t seen for a while, to interact with people because as you know, it’s been a crazy year and-a-half but that was the first wrestling show I had been to since everything shut down, so it was great for me to go to a show, to be able to be helpful in certain areas, without the pressure of having to perform myself or having to call a match or having to decide which place I’m gonna take a booking for, whatever, whatever. I didn’t have to worry about any of that. I could just help out, I helped agent, produce, whatever. Helped kind of relay information back and forth, got on the headsets, talked to the production team, that kind of stuff and some of that I’m familiar with it, some of it I’m not familiar with so it was also a learning experience for me to try to figure that stuff out and I really enjoyed it, I thought they did great and Bandido, he’s the future man. He’s PWG Champion, he’s Ring of Honor Champion. I know y’all haven’t seen him without his mask but he’s a handsome gentleman as well. He’s just fantastic so, I think him being the face of Ring of Honor right now or sorry, the eyes of Ring of Honor right now. I think they have a bright future. Once they start hitting it regularly with fans, I think people are — you know, people kind of slept on Ring of Honor. They’re like, ‘Oh, they’re doing stuff’ but I don’t blame ‘em. It’s hard to watch wrestling without an audience. It is hard, so they just have a crop of talent that’s exceptional, from the old school guys like The Briscoes or Homicide or you’ve got this new talent like Bandido, like I said, [Jonathan] Gresham with his Pure — man, they got some really good things going on and I’m excited for them to get back [to] it.”

Chris Hero on wanting to get back into the ring: “Brother, I am itching [to get back in the ring] all the time, you know? But I’m also patient enough to realize I’ve sat out this long, I’ve waited this long. I’m not gonna pull the trigger until it’s the perfect thing. I don’t know when that is but I’ll know it when it happens and man, I am thirsty. I just wanna get back at it. I see so many people I wanna work with, so many people I just wanna kick the sh*t out of. So many people that [are] previous opponents, new opponents, there’s so much I wanna get back at.”

Hero on wanting to be involved with the the show planning for where he works next: “I can’t see myself wrestling somewhere and not caring about what else goes on-on the show. I just — I can’t help it. I’m not gonna completely give unsolicited advice because I know that sucks when you’re just like, ‘Dude, I didn’t ask your opinion. I don’t care if you think it sucked.’ But I would like to work with companies in more than just performing. I’d like to, at least, what I mean by this is I’d at least like to have a seat at the table when it comes to having conversations about, ‘Oh, we’re thinking about doing this or what do you think about this?’ And I like to use my experience to kind of give my opinion. If they take it, cool. If not, cool, but I think I can be very helpful for a number of companies so it will be exciting to do that. I know people look at me as the older brother, the uncle or whatever that will come in and kind of pass down a little wisdom but, you know, I’m gonna start knocking people on their ass again. I got so much more to do.”

Chris Hero on who his picks for an ROH Hall of Fame Class would be: “Oh man, Christopher Daniels, Bryan Danielson… and I’m gonna give Samoa Joe the nod over [CM] Punk and the only reason I’m gonna give him the nod over Punk is because I was not there for Punk’s ROH run. He left and I came in-in 2006, so not to demean or diminish anything he had done, I just was not there for it and then if you gotta have a tag team, you gotta have The Briscoes, right? And if you have to have like an attraction, a special attraction, it’s gotta be [Kenta] Kobashi. So that’s my — what did I say? I said Daniels because I mean he’s the O.G. that started it all with them, Danielson, Samoa Joe, Briscoes, Kenta Kobashi.”