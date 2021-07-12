Chris Hero Reportedly Worked As An Agent For ROH Best In The World

John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that former two-time ROH Tag Team Champion and WWE NXT superstar Chris Hero was backstage at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view on Sunday. The report notes that Hero worked as an agent for the show.

In a statement to POST Wrestling, ROH COO Joe Koff confirmed Hero was in attendance for the show, stating “Chris was there and is always home at Ring of Honor.”

The report also mentions that there are no additional details on Hero’s status with ROH beyond the Best in the World event.

Hero’s first involvement with the company came back during the ROH vs. CZW storyline in 2006, and he would eventually go on to sign with WWE in 2012 before briefly returning to ROH in 2013.