wrestling / News
Chris Hero Reportedly Worked As An Agent For ROH Best In The World
July 12, 2021 | Posted by
John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that former two-time ROH Tag Team Champion and WWE NXT superstar Chris Hero was backstage at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view on Sunday. The report notes that Hero worked as an agent for the show.
In a statement to POST Wrestling, ROH COO Joe Koff confirmed Hero was in attendance for the show, stating “Chris was there and is always home at Ring of Honor.”
The report also mentions that there are no additional details on Hero’s status with ROH beyond the Best in the World event.
Hero’s first involvement with the company came back during the ROH vs. CZW storyline in 2006, and he would eventually go on to sign with WWE in 2012 before briefly returning to ROH in 2013.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of WWE Creative Process, Vince McMahon’s Advice On Working With Talent On Creative
- Kurt Angle On Whether WCW Brand Would’ve Worked In WWE, Backstage Reaction To Steve Austin’s Heel Turn At Invasion 2001
- Heath Slater On Who He Originally Pitched for 3MB, When He Found Out Who Would Be In It
- Nick Patrick Recalls First Meeting Vince McMahon, Rumors Spreading About WWE Buying WCW